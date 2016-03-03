Veteran cuts cut into depth

Despite plenty of targets at various times trying to get him going - see a Week 2 trip to his former home in Buffalo - Chandler just couldn't grasp things, either the ball or a consistent role. He was set to have a salary cap figure of just more than $3 million in 2016 and like LaFell will leave a $1 million dead money charge. To be fair to Chandler, the veteran was released with a failed physical designation after he battled a knee injury for the second half of the season.

But as the Patriots move on from the two veteran 2015 disappointments, it still does leave a lack of depth in Brady's group of pass catchers. Sure, Rob Gronkowksi, Julian Edelman, Dion Lewis and others will be back to be the core of the passing attack. But the depth remains a question, especially given injury history at the positions.

Aside from Gronkowski, the only other tight ends on the depth chart at this point are oversized, one-time tackle Michael Williams and second-year converted college QB AJ Derby, who missed his rookie season to an injury and may not be a high-level pass-catching option.

Needless to say the Patriots are very much in need of adding a pass-catching backup tight end option in the coming months either through free agency or the draft.

The same can be said for the "outside" receiver role after the departure of LaFell and the revelation by Brian Tyms, via Twitter, that his time in New England in apparently over.

Aside from LaFell, the Patriots didn't have another real "outside" receiver on the roster to close out the season. Aaron Dobson finished his third season on injured reserve but could certainly remain to compete for a job on the receiver depth chart after a pair of seasons in which the former second-round pick has caught a total of just 16 passes and no touchdowns over the last two years.

Clearly, New England will need to add some outside receiver types to the roster in the coming months. Some have pointed to the area as one of the Patriots two couple needs heading into the roster-building process. There will be interesting options available in the second round when the team makes its first selection. There are also will be some names on the open market in the coming weeks.

Letting LaFell and Chandler go was almost a forgone conclusion.