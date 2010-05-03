Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 31 2021 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 02 2022 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Veteran safety Milloy back with Seahawks

May 03, 2010 at 02:00 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- It took Lawyer Milloy a few seconds to follow the line of questioning. Then he realized the comparison being made: Milloy was 15 years old when Seattle Seahawks first-round draft pick Earl Thomas was born.

"You're trying to date me," Milloy jokingly said.

Even after 15 seasons in the NFL, the veteran safety still believes he can contribute. That's why even after spending last season in a humbling reserve role for the Seahawks, Milloy was determined to keep his options open for 2010.

It just happened that his best opportunity was back in Seattle.

Lost in the news of all the moves the Seahawks made around last week's NFL draft, the team quietly re-signed Milloy to a one-year deal Friday at the start of a three-day minicamp. It's a reunion for Milloy and new Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who were together with the New England Patriots during Carroll's second stop as an NFL head coach.

"Lawyer's a fantastic pro," Carroll said. "He's one of the toughest guys I ever coached anywhere, and he brings that, plus he's got a sense of the game that can help our guys."

While Milloy insists he's back in Seattle because he'll have a chance to play more than he did last season, he also understands that part of his job is show some young kids the ropes -- none more important than Thomas, the 14th overall pick in this year's draft.

Even if that means taking some good-natured ribbing about the age difference.

"It's a great feeling knowing somebody that's been in the league for 15 years," Thomas said. "He kind of took me under his wing. I sit by him in meetings, and if I have any questions, that'd be the first person I ask."

Milloy returned to Seattle for the 2009 season, signed at the last minute and given the chance to play in his hometown for coach Jim Mora, whom the safety played for in Atlanta. But Milloy's role was limited at best, mostly reserved for special-teams duty and a few spot moments in a forgettable season for the entire franchise.

Milloy started only one game and finished with just 34 tackles.

"I didn't really like my role last year, but I understood it when I came in," Milloy said. "Last year was very humbling for me to be on the bench for the first time and be in that role, but I think I took it like a pro. I believed in my abilities, and I think I showed it when I was on the field."

Milloy wasn't sure what 2010 would bring. He saw his good friend, Mora, be fired, only to watch the Seahawks turn to another former coach whom Milloy admired. When the team added Jerry Gray as defensive backs coach -- Gray was Milloy's defensive coordinator in Buffalo -- the Seahawks jumped to the top of Milloy's wish list.

Along with his experience, Milloy brings needed depth. He's one of three safeties still with the team from last season and one of only three Seattle defensive backs with more than five years of NFL experience.

For now, he's trying to impart as much knowledge as he can on the youngsters back there with him. While Thomas is the player everyone is focusing on, Milloy said it's not just the rookie from Texas he's trying to help.

"I don't pinpoint one person," Milloy said. "That is my approach. I think that is how you lead and how you bring young guys along with you. That's how you show value and probably why this organization thought I could be an asset."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster for the second straight week.
news

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 2 at 1 PM.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Jaguars Coming to Foxborough, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the difficulties facing the Patriots defense and how they hope to adjust when facing Jacksonville for the last regular-season game at Gillette. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Matthew Slater.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and Jaguars Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Jaguars Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, a fascinating visit down on the farm with Hall of Fame guard John Hannah, who is the owner/operator of a cattle farm in Blountsville, AL. In addition, Bill Belichick discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with defensive back Adrian Phillips. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kyle Dugger 12/31: "We know it's up to us to dig in everyday, and do what we have to do to come out on the right side of things"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Trent Brown on New Year's resolutions 12/31: "Trying to be a better man. Keep growing"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/31: "We dug ourselves a hole, we just gotta climb back out of it"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising