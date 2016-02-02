View from Above: On to 2016, and embracing change

The late David Bowie once put it pretty well - "Turn and face the strange, ch-ch-changes."

We're barely a week into being "On to 2016," and yet there is a sense of being caught in the middle of a transition. It feels a little like being late to a party you were invited to, and when you finally get there - you're too late.

What did I miss out on?

Only Super Bowl 50. Media day, travel plans, trash talk, bragging, swagging and dragging your friends and fellow football fans through another round of "been there, done that" with the Patriots.

Remind your friends to thank you later for sparing them from your pre-game observations.

The fact of life is, the Patriots are, indeed, already moving on to next season. It's the only way they can go, because it's the only thing they've ever done. There has never been time to stop, recollect, reflect or remember anything that might have just happened.

The Patriot Way embodies several attributes, one of which has been a remarkable ability to constantly look forward. Not backward. Can't cry over what might have been.