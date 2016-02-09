View from Above: Super thoughts for this year while waiting for next

Mister Commissioner, it's time to get smart or get out

Two major takeaways from league Commissioner Roger Goodell's "State of the NFL" comments leading up to the Super Bowl. One was a comment he didn't make, and another was on an action he's apparently reluctant to take.

The NFL should drop its' appeal in the matter of Brady vs. the NFL, so the sport can move on. So Brady, the Patriots, fans, and all of humanity can move on from a sordid tale of innuendo, accusations and absolutely zero tangible proof of any wrong doing.

But Goodell has opted to press on. That the league is going to continue with its' legal appeal to Brady's victory in the never-ending Deflategate saga is a sign of vindictiveness; it's petty and boorish behavior, and just plain dumb.

Integrity of the game? What about personal integrity, Mr. Goodell? Doing the bidding of a few scorned, beaten and football-challenged owners bent on revenge or some such nonsense renders your own integrity meaningless.

But ignoring science? That renders you stupid. And one enterprising Patriots' fan has taken matters into his own hands, by actually filing a consumer complaint with the Massachusetts' Attorney General's office in an effort to regain the lost draft picks as a result of the NFL's actions. His pluck is admirable, even if it is misguided.

On top of this, the flippant attitude and reluctance in acknowledging current health-related issues in the game shown by the commissioner was alarming. It should stop and make us all think about who is really running this sport. The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins opined on this last week after Goodell's address, and she is spot-on.

"It would only be laughable if it weren't so dangerous," Jenkins wrote. Head injuries and concussion issues are the NFL's long-held dirty secret, and as the game's stars age and pass away (like Ken Stabler a week ago) we're beginning to learn the real dangers of repeated head trauma in football.

Jenkins' analogy of the NFL's non-chalant attitude toward health issues (Goodell acknowledged football might be hazardous, but there are also "risks sitting on a couch") should strike a tone with every fan, and every parent of a football-playing-age child. The commissioners' remarks, Jenkins wrote, are "comparable to the tobacco industry covering up the harmful effects of teenage smoking."

Why else are football players beginning to walk away from the sport (hello, Calvin Johnson) at a relatively young age? With evidence beginning to mount in the form of retired players' ailments and current quality of life, it's hard to ignore. Remember when Waylon Jennings once sang "momma, don't let your babies grow up to be Cowboys?" His reference wasn't to pro football, but the line has real, defined meaning in today's game.

Facing this challenge is important to keeping this game alive for all of us. Ignoring it is tantamount to surrender. And stupidity. Maybe the league will smarten up and tackle it, or maybe owners will duck their heads into holes while some of their employees put their own heads – literally – on the line, for your enjoyment and entertainment value.

All the while, there's a commissioner out in front of both of these issues (integrity in the game and player safety) with his head in the sand – ignoring the obvious, turning his head from truth and shaking his head at science. But then again, maybe it's his bosses (team owners) telling him what to do.

Time to lead, or get out of the way for good, Mr. Goodell. For the good of this game.