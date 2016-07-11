View from Above: Training Camp Countdown - Line 'em up, mow 'em down

As of this moment, there is nothing to do. Brady can participate as per the norm, until his legal team exhausts its options or somebody finally yells "uncle!" to this fiasco. As TB12 and his attorneys (plus the rest of us) await the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on his re-hearing motion, the team goes about its business of assembling a roster for 2016.

The only question is, when will TB12 actually take the field? For a second straight year, his playing status will be a topic of conversation when and wherever the NFL is mentioned. If his motion for a re-hearing is granted, he should be able to play while the process unfolds. If his motion is denied, all is not (yet) lost...a direct appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court could be made, and a stay of his four-game suspension applied while the Court considers his case.

The legal process is not a swift one. This particular storm cloud stands to remain over our heads in New England for the foreseeable future, and certainly throughout the 2016 season into the 2017 off-season if his suspension is not served in September.

In the meantime, it's curious to note in the NFL Network's latest ranking of the league's Top 100 players, Brady comes in this year at #2 overall behind Carolina's Cam Newton. NFL players vote in this poll, which suggests Brady is certainly thought of well enough by his peers to be considered one of the current games' best - Newton's talents notwithstanding.

It's hard to believe if a majority of players thought TB12 was on the wrong side of the Deflategate issue, they'd still think so much of his abilities on the field.

But seriously. Second best? If Newton's nod for #1 came because of his overall athleticism, there truly is no real discussion to be had. But it certainly can't be for winning, because Newton hasn't won the Big One. TB12 has a direct fingerprint on each of New England's four Super Bowl trophies, and he's still going strong at soon-to-be 39 years old.

Oh, I see. Maybe it was for whining. I get that. Misspellings and misunderstandings happen all the time.

No matter. Chip, meet shoulder.

Coping with controversy - it's what the New England Patriots do best.