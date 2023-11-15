Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is this year's Patriots nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service award and fans can give their support to Cardona by voting for him here through November 30.

The Salute to Service Award is presented by USAA and acknowledges the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. Each of the NFL's 32 teams has a nominee that works somewhere within their organization, whether a current or former player, staff member or support personnel.

A Navy Lieutenant and 2015 fifth-round pick by the Patriots out of the Naval Academy, Cardona balances life as an active junior officer of Maritime Security Squadron 8 with a full-time career as a long snapper with the Patriots. The eight-year veteran signed a four-year extension this past offseason as he continues to be among the league's best at his position, the 31-year old is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Cardona oversees the logistical needs of 500 sailors and even joined his unit while they were deployed in Djibouti, Africa in 2023, while participating in dozens of re-enlistment and retirement ceremonies at Gillette Stadium. He's been one of the team's most active members in the community, supporting military families, helping to build new homes for wounded veterans, and serving on the Military Family Advisory Network.