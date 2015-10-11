Official website of the New England Patriots

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Can't-Miss Play: Mac Jones launches deep 43-yard pass to N'Keal Harry

Mac Jones fits tight-window pass to Henry for 7-yard TD

Deatrich Wise Jr. gets to Carson Wentz for 3rd-down sack

Mac Jones tosses dime on 25-yard pass to Hunter Henry

Mac Jones darts laser pass to Jakobi Meyers for first down

Mac Jones shows off wheels on 12-yard scramble

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Watch all the highlights from the Cowboys game

Oct 11, 2015 at 10:18 AM
FIRST QUARTER

Brady finds Edelman for 21 yards 

Dont'a Hightower sacks Brandon Weeden for 9 yards

SECOND QUARTER

Brady finds Edelman for 16 yards

Dion Lewis 13-yard run

Brady 1-yard TD run

THIRD QUARTER

Brady finds Gronkowski for 33 yards

Brady finds Gronkowski for 18 yards

Lewis shakes and bakes for TD

FOURTH QUARTER

Brady finds Edelman for 59-yard TD

Logan Ryan intercepts Brandon Weeden

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Patriots at Cowboys Full Highlights

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

On Monday the Patriots quickly turned the page from the loss to the Colts, to a huge AFC East matchup against the Bills.
Patriots Pro Bowl update: Rosters to be announced Wednesday

After fan voting has been tallied, here are the updated Pro Bowl numbers for the Patriots.
With time to reflect, Belichick offers apology

After a frustrating night in Indy, Bill Belichick was in no mood to talk. On Monday he apologized.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, December 20, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
