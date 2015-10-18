Watch all the Patriots highlights from the Colts game

The New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in a regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
FIRST QUARTER
The New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in a regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
FIRST QUARTER
Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the difficulties facing the Patriots defense and how they hope to adjust when facing Jacksonville for the last regular-season game at Gillette. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Matthew Slater.
In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, a fascinating visit down on the farm with Hall of Fame guard John Hannah, who is the owner/operator of a cattle farm in Blountsville, AL. In addition, Bill Belichick discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with defensive back Adrian Phillips. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.