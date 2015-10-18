Watch all the Patriots highlights from the Colts game

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 18, 2015
Patriots at Colts: Week 6

The New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in a regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft roams the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft roams the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
A New England Patriots is seen in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 18, 2015 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
A New England Patriots is seen in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 18, 2015 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Members of the NBC Sunday Night Football crew are seen on their sideline set before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Members of the NBC Sunday Night Football crew are seen on their sideline set before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
dsc_5830.jpg
dsc_5844.jpg
Rob Gronkowski (87) and his brother Glenn (47).
Rob Gronkowski (87) and his brother Glenn (47).

Rob Gronkowski with his brother Gordie.
Rob Gronkowski with his brother Gordie.

Rob Gronkowski and his brothers.
Rob Gronkowski and his brothers.

The Edelman Family.
The Edelman Family.

Jimmy and Mike Garoppolo.
Jimmy and Mike Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo and his brothers.
Jimmy Garoppolo and his brothers.

The McCourty Twins - Devin and Jason.
The McCourty Twins - Devin and Jason.

AJ Mast/AP Images
The McCourty Twins - Devin and Jason.
The McCourty Twins - Devin and Jason.

AJ Mast/AP Images
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.

AJ Mast/AP Images
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.

AJ Mast/AP Images
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.

AJ Mast/AP Images
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field with teammate Julian Edelman (11) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field with teammate Julian Edelman (11) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots' David Andrews (60) and defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) walk on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots' David Andrews (60) and defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) walk on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Players watch the coin toss before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Players watch the coin toss before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater sake hands as Patriots' middle linebacker Jerod Mayo, right, watches before an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater sake hands as Patriots' middle linebacker Jerod Mayo, right, watches before an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) makes a catch for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) makes a catch for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) looks to throw against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) looks to throw against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) scores a touchdown as he's hit by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams (29) and inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) scores a touchdown as he's hit by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams (29) and inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hands off to running back LeGarrette Blount in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hands off to running back LeGarrette Blount in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is congratulated by teammate Sebastian Vollmer after catching a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is congratulated by teammate Sebastian Vollmer after catching a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells on the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells on the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski after kicking a 40-yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski after kicking a 40-yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) makes a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) makes a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Billy Winn (99) tackles New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Billy Winn (99) tackles New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) tries to break away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Colt Anderson (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) tries to break away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Colt Anderson (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) breaks away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) to score a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) breaks away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) to score a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, right, runs with the ball past Indianapolis Colts defenders on his way to a 38-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, right, runs with the ball past Indianapolis Colts defenders on his way to a 38-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates after a 38-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates after a 38-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) makes a catch over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) in the end zone in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. Offensive pass interference was called on the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) makes a catch over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) in the end zone in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. Offensive pass interference was called on the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, left, runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, left, runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
dsc_6422.jpg
dsc_6485.jpg
dsc_6522.jpg
dsc_6730.jpg
dsc_6805.jpg
dsc_6886.jpg
dsc_6890.jpg
dsc_6895.jpg
kdn_9866.jpg
kdn_9885.jpg
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman jogs off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman jogs off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) pushes away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) on his way to a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) pushes away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) on his way to a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis, right, runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis, right, runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
Members of Indianapolis Colts, top, huddle as members of the New England Patriots wait in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Members of Indianapolis Colts, top, huddle as members of the New England Patriots wait in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) goes over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) goes over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29 gets past Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29 gets past Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) and defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. New England won 34-27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) and defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. New England won 34-27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shake hands following an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shake hands following an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks in to a room for a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks in to a room for a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener, left, is grabbed by New England Patriots running back Dion Lewisin the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener, left, is grabbed by New England Patriots running back Dion Lewisin the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks away from the podium after speaking during a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks away from the podium after speaking during a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
FIRST QUARTER

Brady hits Amendola for 24 yards

Brady hits Edelman for a 12-yard TD

SECOND QUARTER

Brady hits Martin deep for 39 yards

Blount takes off for a 38-yard TD

Amendola hauls in 35-yard catch

Edelman fights for crucial 1st down

THIRD QUARTER

Gronkowski 25-yard TD

The Colts' fourth down fake goes horribly wrong

FOURTH QUARTER

Brady connects with Blount for a TD

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Full Patriots-Colts Highlights

