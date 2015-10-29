Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve, Sign Michael Palardy to 53-Man Roster

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots Sign P Michael Palardy to the 53-Man Roster; Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve

Betting Breakdown: Week 11 vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

Patriots host 'Operation Shower' for military moms at Gillette Stadium

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Watch all the Patriots highlights from the Dolphins game

Check out all the Patriots highlights from New England's game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, October 29, 2015.

Oct 29, 2015 at 04:10 PM
New England Patriots

FIRST QUARTER

Rob Gronkowski 47-yard touchdown

Dion Lewis fakes out Koa Misi

SECOND QUARTER

Dolphins miscommunication causes safety

Logan Ryan intercepts pass

Dion Lewis 16-yard TD

FOURTH QUARTER

Duron Harmon intecepts Ryan Tannehill

Tom Brady finds Julian Edelman for a 10-yard TD

Tom Brady finds Julian Edelman for 16-yard TD

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Week 8: Dolphins vs. Patriots highlights

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

NFL Week 11 Hype Video: Patriots vs. Jets

Get ready for Patriots vs. Jets in NFL Week 11 with our game hype video.

Josh Uche Rates Teammate Celebrations

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche shares ratings for his teammates' celebrations following scoring plays, sacks and more.

Mic'd Up at Practice: Cameron Achord

Patriots special teams coach Cameron Achord was mic'd up during practice as the Patriots prepare for the Jets in an NFL Week 11 matchup.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots returning from their bye week and preview the week eleven matchup against the New York Jets.

All Access: Jets Week, Jahlani Tavai's Journey to the NFL, Josh Uche 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, it's JETS week, and Bill Belichick breaks down the Jets since the Patriots last saw them to their big win over the Bills. In addition, follow Jahlani Tavai's path to the NFL, watch the unique opportunity Devin McCourty took part in over the bye-weekend, and we debate who is the second greatest Patriot of all time.

The Journey: Jahlani Tavai

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Jahlani Tavai as his brotherly competition has led to his football career in Hawaii and now, the New England Patriots.

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

