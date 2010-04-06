Official website of the New England Patriots

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Watch video of the top college prospects

Apr 06, 2010 at 08:00 AM

Try your hand at being a draft scout and watch college highlight videos from the top draft prospects in our prospect video archive. Check back frequently as more videos are added.

Watch Prospect Highlight Videos Now >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Injuries are wreaking havoc with virtually every team as the NFL hits the final stretch.
Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Patriots fans have their sights set on the final four games of the 2021 season, locking up a playoff spot and securing the top AFC seed.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/13

Jerod Mayo on Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/13: "Bentley has definitely taken leaps and bounds on and off the field"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Steve Belichick on the Colts 12/13: "They're all a problem that we need to be ready to face"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Cameron Achord 12/13: "They have talent everywhere"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 12/13: "I'm very fortunate to be where I'm at"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/13: Colts "have a lot of disruptive players"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Bills with the extreme weather conditions. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Davon Godchaux.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
