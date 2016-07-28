Weather advisory for Patriots practice on Friday, July 29

The forecast for Friday, July 29 is calling for rain, heavy at times, with a chance of thunderstorms. While the team plans on practicing as scheduled from 9:15-11:30 a.m. on the training camp practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, we would like to warn any fans planning to attend that thunderstorms could force the team to practice inside their Empower Field House at a moment's notice. Due to space limitations, indoor practices will be closed to the public. Any updates or changes to the practice schedule will be posted on patriots.com/trainingcamp and on the training camp information line at 508-549-0001
Jul 28, 2016 at 09:47 AM
