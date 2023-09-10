Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

Ty Montgomery rips off a 43-yard kickoff return

Matt Judon comes untouched off the edge for red zone sack of Hurts

Ezekiel Elliott's first carry as a Patriot goes for 11 yards

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Thank you, Tom Brady

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs Eagles

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Sep 10, 2023 at 03:05 PM
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

OL Cole Strange

WR DeVante Parker

G Michael Onwenu

OLB Anfernee Jennings

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INACTIVES

QB Tanner McKee

RB Rashad Penny

CB Mario Goodrich

CB Eli Ricks

OL Tyler Steen

DT Moro Ojomo

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Shorthanded Offensive Line, WR DeVante Parker Headline Patriots Inactives vs. Eagles

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs Eagles

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

Watch as Tom Brady is honored during a halftime ceremony during New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for a 15-yard catch and run.

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for a 23-yard gain.

Tom Brady discusses his career in New England

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady discusses his time as a New England Patriot and his retirement from the NFL during the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones pinpoints wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 19-yard touchdown connection.

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry.
Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
