Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OT Trent Brown - Illness
CB Jack Jones - Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu - Ankle
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
G Cole Strange - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Josh Jobe - Illness
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play