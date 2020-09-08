Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

As mentioned earlier the Patriots were one of many teams that decided to hold onto many of their young players. Based on a very limited viewing period of less than three weeks, there were a few that caught my eye as players to watch down the road. One is Myles Bryant, an undrafted corner out of Washington. Bryant gave up his share of plays during camp but he also made a ton of his own. And what impressed me the most was his willingness to compete every day regardless of the results of the previous play. I wouldn't be surprised to see him earn a spot on special teams before the year is through. And he will compete for a role at corner in 2021, especially if there's some turnover at an absolutely loaded position. Running back J.J. Taylor is another player who flashed, and like Bryant not always in a good way. Taylor had some trouble holding onto the ball at times, but his exceptional lateral quickness was tough to miss. Given the expanded role that backup runners often see in the preseason, he's one guy that actually made me miss those exhibitions. It would have been fun to see the diminutive back trying to elude tacklers this summer. Ivan Fears compared him favorably to Dion Lewis so with some development perhaps he has future as well, and with Damien Harris on the shelf he got promoted immediately. The last guy I'll mention is Cassh Maluia, a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming. Maluia was constantly around the ball and his promotion to the active roster on Monday was no surprise. He'll provide help in the kicking game and depth at inside linebacker with his mobility. On the flip side, I came away disappointed with the young receivers. None of the undrafted rookies really flashed, and aside from an occasional play from first-year wideout Devin Ross there really were no wow moments among the group. Ross and Isaiah Zuber did enough to stick around, though, so perhaps the coaches saw something promising.