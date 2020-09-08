Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Sep 08 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM
Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Sep 08, 2020 at 11:33 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots LB Cassh Maluia
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Patriots LB Cassh Maluia

With the start of the regular season just days away it's time to start looking not just at the Patriots but around the league as well. Each week we'll offer some thoughts on various developments and how things stand in the NFL, including our weekly power rankings.

No preseason, no problem

When it was decided that the league would not be able to conduct preseason games due to the complications caused by the current coronavirus pandemic, many felt it would be a death knell to young players who wouldn't get an opportunity to showcase their skills. Turns out the opposite has taken place, with expanded practice squads and the ability to put veterans in those spots has caused many teams to keep their younger players in one form or another. The Patriots brought back 16 of their own players for their opening practice squad and only Nick Folk qualifies as a veteran. Bill Belichick explained that the modified roster rules seemed to have many teams moving in that direction, and as a result there were only 17 waiver claims made over the weekend. Clearly teams preferred to continue working with their own players. It seems many coaches want to see how they respond to game conditions before letting them go. So, instead of making life tough on rookies, the odd circumstances actually improved some of their chances.

College days

As if there weren't enough real-life negatives surrounding the coronavirus, its effects on college football could be felt for years to come. Obviously we've already seen what the uncertainty has done to the season with the Big Ten and Pac-12 deciding against playing this fall while other major conferences are dealing with modified schedules and many other logistical dilemmas. But looking at it even closer we see some of the top-rated players are deciding against playing altogether – and some not just for safety reasons. Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is the latest potential first-round pick (some say top 5) to say no thanks to a possible season down the road. LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase is another. Those opt-outs could continue in the future, even if the pandemic ends. In fact, Chase's decision had nothing to do with COVID-19 but rather his desire to best prepare for the 2021 draft. Players need to be three years removed from their high school graduation in order to be draft eligible, and few believe the top players will be negatively impacted by foregoing their third season. If players like Sewell and Chase maintain their draft status, it's easy to envision others following suit in the years to come, and that will be bad news for anyone who enjoys the college game.

Keeping it on the ground

Titans RB Derrick Henry
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Titans RB Derrick Henry

Several years ago we were sitting around our offices at Gillette Stadium and we were treated to a visit from Pro Football Hall of Famer John Hannah. Hannah often did community work for the team in those days and was in town periodically, and from time to time he'd regale us with some stories from his playing days. As the NFL began transitioning to more of a passing league back in the mid-2000s, Hannah assured us the trend would be cyclical. Defenses will not be able to get away with playing so many small guys and at some point teams will power up and play smash-mouth football in order to get those extra DBs off the field he said. In full disclosure we were quite skeptical, especially given Hannah's reputation as an old-school guard who excelled at creating holes to run through. But it seems some of his thoughts are starting to come to fruition. The Titans and 49ers certainly relied on power rushing attacks last season, and the Patriots might be following suit in 2020. After being nearly extinct, the fullback position has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence lately, and teams have indeed tried to match those smaller personnel packages with some added bulk. I'm still not convinced teams can win big consistently by relying heavily on the run, but Hannah's comments were prescient.

Draft specialties

Bill Belichick is more than willing to be unconventional when it comes to personnel moves and in particular the draft. He'll dip into the Division II and III ranks for a player and he's not afraid to take any position – including the specialists. Since becoming head coach in 2000, Belichick has selected seven specialists and so far it appears only three worked out – Stephen Gostkowski (fourth round, 2006), Joe Cardona (fifth round, 2015) and Jake Bailey (fifth round, 2019). The others failed to make much of an impact before being let go. Kicker Owen Pochman (seventh round, 2001), punter Zoltan Mesko (fifth round, 2010) and long snapper Jake Ingram (sixth round, 2009) didn't last long. Rookie Justin Rohrwasser still has a chance, but the initial indications were not good. He struggled with his health and consistency during camp and was placed on the practice squad. He could still make that pick look good, but based on history it's likely a 50-50 shot at best. Meanwhile, Belichick enjoyed great success with punter Ryan Allen and long snapper Lonie Paxton, who both went undrafted. There's no disputing the importance of a strong kicking game but it seems the vast majority of them are undrafted. Obviously these are generally late-round picks so the resources aren't huge, but selecting them in the draft doesn't seem to increase the odds of finding quality.

Youth movement

As mentioned earlier the Patriots were one of many teams that decided to hold onto many of their young players. Based on a very limited viewing period of less than three weeks, there were a few that caught my eye as players to watch down the road. One is Myles Bryant, an undrafted corner out of Washington. Bryant gave up his share of plays during camp but he also made a ton of his own. And what impressed me the most was his willingness to compete every day regardless of the results of the previous play. I wouldn't be surprised to see him earn a spot on special teams before the year is through. And he will compete for a role at corner in 2021, especially if there's some turnover at an absolutely loaded position. Running back J.J. Taylor is another player who flashed, and like Bryant not always in a good way. Taylor had some trouble holding onto the ball at times, but his exceptional lateral quickness was tough to miss. Given the expanded role that backup runners often see in the preseason, he's one guy that actually made me miss those exhibitions. It would have been fun to see the diminutive back trying to elude tacklers this summer. Ivan Fears compared him favorably to Dion Lewis so with some development perhaps he has future as well, and with Damien Harris on the shelf he got promoted immediately. The last guy I'll mention is Cassh Maluia, a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming. Maluia was constantly around the ball and his promotion to the active roster on Monday was no surprise. He'll provide help in the kicking game and depth at inside linebacker with his mobility. On the flip side, I came away disappointed with the young receivers. None of the undrafted rookies really flashed, and aside from an occasional play from first-year wideout Devin Ross there really were no wow moments among the group. Ross and Isaiah Zuber did enough to stick around, though, so perhaps the coaches saw something promising.

Power 5

Since the season has yet to start, and the fact that power rankings are an often fruitless endeavor to begin with, please take my top 5 for what it is – a total guess. For now anyway...

  1. Baltimore – Will the Ravens be haunted by their divisional round collapse or use it as extra motivation?
  2. Kansas City – The defending champs had a strong offseason taking care of their own. Now they get to live the Patriots life of being the hunted.
  3. New Orleans – I'd like to put the Saints lower due to their perennial underachievement in the playoffs, but this is the regular season.
  4. San Francisco – If Jimmy Garoppolo improves to the point where the Niners aren't so reliant on the running game few teams can match their balance.
  5. Tampa Bay – You knew it was coming … just too many weapons to envision Tom Brady struggling with his new team.

Surprise team: Denver – I was impressed with the late-season work of Drew Lock.

Overrated team: Green Bay – I still can't figure out how they went 13-3 last year.

Most intriguing team: Indianapolis – If Philip Rivers has anything left the Colts could contend.

Related Content

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad
news

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

The Patriots set their initial 16-man practice squad, with waiting reinforcements at some critical spots.
Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster
news

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

The Patriots got down to 53 players but there's still plenty of movement to come.
Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls
news

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Plenty will change in the coming days, but for now we offer a look at the 53-man roster.
Patriots announce 2020 captains
news

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Four first-time team captains are included in the Patriots leaders for the 2020 season.
Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter
news

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

The Boston Globe reports that Cam Newton has been chosen as QB1 to start the 2020 season.
Analysis: Kicking competition a close call
news

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Who might have a leg up in the battle between veteran Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser?
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

This week's mailbag is looking at the roster and searching for some depth.
Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53
news

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

With a week to go before cuts it's time to make some tough decisions.
Depth Perception: Wide Receivers
news

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Which group of pass catchers will the Patriots settle on this season?
Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer
news

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

The media portion of training camp ended with Nick Folk continuing his strong work since arriving earlier in the week.
Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace
news

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Some extended scrimmaging highlighted Thursday's action but the defense continues to rule.

Latest News

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Release Three Players

Patriots Release Three Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Advertising