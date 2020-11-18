Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-5) and the Houston Texans (2-7) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
LB Terez Hall (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
HOUSTON TEXANS (2-7)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
P Bryan Anger (right quad)
RB Duke Johnson (illness)
WR Kenny Stills (back)
S Michael Thomas (shoulder)
T Laremy Tunsil (illness)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
G Senio Kelemete (concussion)
OLB Jacob Martin (not injury related)
DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play