Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Nov 18, 2020 at 04:14 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-InjuryReport-pdc

The New England Patriots (4-5) and the Houston Texans (2-7) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
LB Terez Hall (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

HOUSTON TEXANS (2-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
P Bryan Anger (right quad)
RB Duke Johnson (illness)
WR Kenny Stills (back)
S Michael Thomas (shoulder)
T Laremy Tunsil (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
G Senio Kelemete (concussion)
OLB Jacob Martin (not injury related)
DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

