Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Thu Nov 24 | 05:55 PM - 08:00 PM

Patriots Elevate Bill Murray from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Expert Predictions: Week 12 Patriots at Vikings

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 12 at Minnesota Vikings

Rookie Marcus Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Scouting the Vikings: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win on Thanksgiving Night

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

Slater, Belichick recall O'Connell's Patriots roots

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Improving pass protection key to finding offensive production

NFL Notes: Pass rush makes Patriots defense dangerous

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots at Vikings

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 12 game on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Nov 24, 2022 at 07:02 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 12 game on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

New England Patriots Inactives:

  • Isaiah Wynn, T
  • Kevin Harris, RB
  • Sam Roberts, DT
  • Joshuah Bledsoe, FS
  • Shaun Wade, CB
  • David Andrews, C

Minnesota Vikings Inactives:

  • Akayleb Evans, CB
  • Andrew Booth, CB
  • Luiji Vilain, OLB
  • Vederian Lowe, T
  • Esezi Otomewo, DE
  • Dalvin Tomlinson, DT

Related Content

news

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 11 game on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

news

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 9 game on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 8 game on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

news

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bears

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 7 game on Monday, October 24, 2022.

news

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Browns

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

news

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs Lions

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 5 game on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

news

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Packers

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

news

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs Ravens

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 3 game on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

news

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 2 game on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

news

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

Wild Card Inactives: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactives ahead of their Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots at Vikings

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews (Thigh) Inactive for Thursday Night's Game vs. Vikings

Patriots Elevate Bill Murray from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

Scouting the Vikings: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win on Thanksgiving Night

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft presents players with NFL award nominations

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announces a new tradition in advance of the Thanksgiving Day game, where he informs players of their nomination for special NFL awards.

Hype Video: Get ready for Patriots - Vikings on Thanksgiving!

Watch our hype video for the Patriots Thanksgiving game against the Vikings and take a look back at highlights of Thanksgiving games from the past.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Thanksgiving in Minnesota, Jets Recap, Matthew Slater 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots exciting win against the New York Jets and preview the Thanksgiving matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Matthew Slater.

Patriots All Access: Vikings Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1, Memorable Thanksgiving Games of the Past

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick breaks down an earlier punt rush that may have aided the game winning play against the Jets. In addition, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson's greatness is highlighted on the Belestrator, plus we take a look back at some memorable Patriots Thanksgiving Day games from the past.

Robert Kraft delivers Thanksgiving message to Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses the team in advance of one of his favorite holidays, and as his Patriots prepare to play the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

Belestrator: Defending against Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Justin Jefferson on this episode of the Belestrator.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising