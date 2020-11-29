Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Postgame Press Conferences Sun Nov 29 | 04:00 PM - 05:20 PM

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Can Pats put it all together vs. Cardinals?

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/23: 'We'll learn from it and be better'

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Nov 29, 2020 at 11:37 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

New England Patriots Inactives

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Byron Cowart

WR Isaiah Ford

Arizona Cardinals Inactives

QB Brett Hundley

RB Eno Benjamin

S Jalen Thompson

OL Josh Miles

OL Justin Murray

Related Content

news

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 11 game on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
news

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 10 game on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
news

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 9 game on Sunday, November 9, 2020.
news

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 8 game on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

The cornerback's practice-week knee injury forced the team to declare him out for this Sunday's Bills game.
news

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. 49ers

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 7 game on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots vs. Broncos

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 6 game on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
news

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Chiefs

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 4 game on Monday, October 5, 2020.
news

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 3 game on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
news

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 2 game on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
news

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 1 game on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Latest News

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cardinals Stats from Week 12

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Can Pats put it all together vs. Cardinals?

Patriots Announce A Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Greg Chastain from Winchester, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/27

Patriots News Blitz 11/27: Now the real football starts

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Patriots News Blitz 11/26: Thanksgiving edition

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Guy, Bethel, Patriots Foundation host annual Thanksgiving events

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/25

Patriots News Blitz 11/25: Film reviews net defensive concerns

Violinist combines love of Patriots, classical music with NFL-themed covers

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/24

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

Advertising