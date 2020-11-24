Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

The game of day in Week 11 may have been the Packers-Colts showdown that turned into a Tale of Two Halves. Green Bay took advantage of Colts turnovers and a huge pass interference penalty late in the half to take a 28-14 lead at the break. Then the Packers started giving the ball away, Indy's defense turned it up a notch, and it appeared as if the Colts would take a 31-28 win. Then the officials got involved, and basically wrecked what had been a wildly entertaining contest.

Lots of twists in the last three minutes of this one to digest. It all started when Matt LaFleur made the decision to pass up a tying field goal attempt to go for a fourth-and-1 at the Indy 34. Aaron Rodgers' pass fell incomplete and Indy went to work melting the clock. Frank Reich wisely remained aggressive and Philip Rivers hit Marcus Johnson for 14 yards to start things. After a couple of defensive penalties provided another first down, things went off the rails. The Colts were called for holding five times over the next seven plays, which not only allowed Green Bay to get the ball back but they did so without having to use all three timeouts because the clock kept stopping.

In the middle of this mess, Reich passed up a punt from the Packers 36 and went for it on fourth-and-4. It was a brilliant decision that gets largely overlooked by the rest of the game's events. Coming out of the two-minute warning Green Bay still had two timeouts, so punting almost certainly would have led to overtime at best. Rodrigo Blankenship had already come up just short from 50 yards, so a 54-yarder wouldn't have made mush sense either.

So, Reich went for it and Rivers hit Nyheim Hines for 13 yards and a first down that should have all but ended the game. But the Colts were called for holding three more times, two coming on the same play, and eventually Reich was forced to punt anyway. Rodgers threw a bomb and easily got the Pack in field goal range, only to lose in overtime when Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled deep in Green Bay territory.