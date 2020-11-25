Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Tashawn Bower (illness)
RB Rex Burkhead (knee)
DL Carl Davis (concussion)
OT Isaiah Wynn (knee)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Darrell Daniels (ankle)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness)
DL Josh Mauro (hamstring)
S Jalen Thompson (ankle)
S Charles Washington (groin)
TE Maxx Williams (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OL Justin Murray (hand)
QB Kyler Murray (right shoulder)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

