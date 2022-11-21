Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Nov 21, 2022 at 04:21 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)

This listing is an estimation because the team did not practice.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Thigh

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Anfernee Jennings - Back
DB Marcus Jones - Ankle
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Knee
T Christian Darrisaw - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Akayleb Evans - Concussion
OLB Za'Darius Smith - Knee
DL Dalvin Tomlinson - Calf

FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Justin Jefferson - Toe

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

