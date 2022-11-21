Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)
This listing is an estimation because the team did not practice.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Thigh
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Anfernee Jennings - Back
DB Marcus Jones - Ankle
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Knee
T Christian Darrisaw - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Akayleb Evans - Concussion
OLB Za'Darius Smith - Knee
DL Dalvin Tomlinson - Calf
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Justin Jefferson - Toe
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play