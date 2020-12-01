Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Dec 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

Dec 01, 2020 at 01:04 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-league-notes
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

After 20 years of dominance there haven't been a lot of similarities between the 2020 Patriots and the vast majority of its predecessors. That's true in terms of performance only. Otherwise, when it comes to the characteristics we've come to judge Bill Belichick's teams by, this version has been as tough as any.

Belichick's Way

The 2020 Patriots may not be destined for greatness, or even a trip to the playoffs, but that won't be due to a lack of effort. The problems with the team's current roster have been well documented – a lack of talent and depth, injuries, COVID-related absences chief among them – but in terms of preparation, toughness and overall character this team is second to none.

Sunday's win over Arizona was just the latest example in a season full of them. The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of taking complete control of the game at least a couple of times, and on each occasion the Patriots changed the complexion in a hurry. 

After kicking a field goal to go up 10-0 early, the Cardinals watched Donte' Moncrief return the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to set up a short field for the struggling offense. It led to a touchdown and immediately steadied the ship. It was an example of Bill Belichick continuing to work on an area that had been unproductive all season. Rather than accept the poor results, Belichick harped on the return game and saw it pay dividends when it was needed most.

Later in the half the Cardinals had the ball inside the Patriots 1 with time for one last play. A touchdown would have put the visitors on top 17-7 and set to receive the second half kick. Instead Belichick watched his practice squad call up Akeem Spence chip in with Ja'Whaun Bentley and others to keep Kenyan Drake just out of the end zone. Another disaster averted.

There were certainly other examples along the way, but the last one came down the stretch of a 17-17 tie. Cam Newton's second interception of the day with less than five minutes to go easily could have been the death knell. Arizona took over in Patriots territory, quickly moved into field goal range and had a chance to run the clock down before attempting a final kick.

But on third-and-2 after the two-minute warning, the defense once again stuffed Drake a yard short of the first down, forcing a 45-yard field goal. Even if Zane Gonzalez had made it, the stout front would have at least given the team 1:47 to work toward a tying field goal of their own. Gonzalez' miss allowed Nick Folk the chance for his second game-winner, and the veteran once again came through.

With a 4-6 record and their playoff hopes on life support entering the game, the Patriots easily could have packed it in at any of the aforementioned junctures of the game. Belichick doesn't coach that way, and his veterans follow his lead and play with an uncommon mental toughness that allows such a limited team to scrap and claw its way toward the .500 mark.

It may not lead to a playoff berth, but regardless the Patriots play the game the right way and it starts at the top.

On the other hand

A lot is made of coaching decisions throughout the league with many critics pointing out tactical mistakes regularly. Sometimes we lack the information to do so, but others are more than worthy of second-guessing. Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury made a number of head-scratchers during the game, but I will focus on one. There is a lot to choose from – going for it on fourth-and-inches to close the half, burning three timeouts due to communication issues, going for a fourth-and-5 trailing by seven, not going for a fourth-and-1 before kicking the final field goal – but those decisions all have two sides to them.

Kingsbury calling timeout before the Patriots third-and-13 play with 56 seconds left and the Patriots out of timeouts does not. It was a horrific decision and ultimately that – not the questionable penalty called on Isaiah Simmons – cost his team the game.

The Cardinals had just sacked Newton at the Patriots 32 with the clock running to set up the third-and-13. At that point overtime seemed inevitable, but Kingsbury called his last timeout. Newton then ran for 14 yards and the Patriots got 15 additional yards tacked on by the penalty. Four plays later Folk sent everyone home with his game-winner.

Bad luck for Kingsbury? Sure, but here's the point: What was the upside to stopping the clock? I like to weigh these decisions by a risk-reward factor. The risk is obviously what happened – the Patriots pick up the first down and go on to win. The reward? Realistically the best-case scenario for the Cardinals was another sack of Newton or stuffing a running play for little to no gain. 

Kingsbury had to know Belichick wasn't allowing Newton to throw, so an incompletion or interception were off the table. So even a stop was almost 100 percent going to happen with the clock running, taking at minimum 45 seconds off the clock. Belichick would have allowed the clock to run, had Jake Bailey punt it away and Kingsbury's "upside" amounted to possession somewhere around his own 20 with less than 10 seconds to go.

So the best Arizona could have hoped for by calling timeout likely amounted to Kyler Murray taking a knee before heading to overtime – which is exactly what would have happened had he simply allowed the clock to run after the Newton sack, taking the clock down around 15-20 seconds after the third down play. At that point Kingsbury could have used the final timeout and forced the punt. Instead, he gave the Patriots life.

Enough is enough

The NFL is working hard to do whatever it can to get through this most unusual of NFL seasons. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on all of our lives and the world of pro football has been no exception. The league has tried to adapt and adjust as needed throughout the season, and while they're accomplishing the goal of getting the games in it's hard to feel great about it.

Consider the situation the Denver Broncos faced on Sunday. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive and was place on the reserve-COVID-19 list Thursday. On Saturday the remainder of the quarterback group – Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles – were placed on the list in order to self-isolate when it was learned they had been in meetings with Driskel while not wearing maks. That left the Broncos with no quarterback and a game to play against the New Orleans Saints.

The league denied the Broncos request to move the game, and the results were predictable. Kendall Hinton was called up from the practice squad, and the wide receiver was thrust into the fire as the Broncos quarterback. Hinton played some quarterback at Wake Forest before making the switch to receiver, and he looked overmatched while completing just 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards with a pair of picks.

The game amounted to little more than a forfeit for the Saints, who gladly accepted the gift and a 31-3 win. It seemed like a silly demand from the league to make Denver play without a professional option at quarterback. The protocols have changed and these are the rules the league is implementing on the fly. But at some point common sense should take over.

It seemed more than likely that one of the three quarantined quarterbacks could conceivably be ready on Monday or Tuesday and the league could have offered a fair contest. In fact, that's exactly what happened and the game easily could have been played Tuesday night. Instead, the league's response led to what amounted to a college homecoming game, which all but eliminated the Broncos already remote playoff hopes while handing a win to one of the NFC's frontrunners. 

In a league that preaches competitive balance and parity, it seemed like an odd decision.

Power 5

Kansas City continues to roll and they stay atop this week's power rankings. Others weren't as fortunate as the Colts fell out as quickly as they appeared.

  1. Kansas City (10-1, 1st last week) – Sometimes Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill look like they're playing a game of two-hand touch in their back yard. Tom Brady's Bucs were invited to watch Sunday.
  2. Pittsburgh (10-0, 2nd last week) – The Steelers Week 12 game with the Ravens has yet to be played but it would be hard to top the Chiefs explosion in Tampa.
  3. New Orleans (9-2, 3rd last week) – Sean Payton's team should have to give that one back after beating up on the Broncos and practice squad WR-turned-QB Kendall Hinton. 
  4. Buffalo (8-3, 5th last week) – The Bills remain stuck in the land of mediocrity, turning the ball over twice after jetting to a 24-6 lead. But Buffalo did just enough to maintain control of the AFC East.
  5. Green Bay (8-3, unranked last week) – After a couple of weeks off the Aaron Rodgers Spite Tour was back in full swing.

Related Content

news

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

What's it like at Gillette on game days when no one's around?
news

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Analysis of and reaction to New England's eleventh 2020 regular season game from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 12.
news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Can Pats put it all together vs. Cardinals?

The 4-6 Patriots will look to get back on track this weekend against the dynamic Arizona Cardinals, as second-year quarterback Kyler Murray continues to make strides as one of the most dangerous and balanced quarterbacks in the NFL.
news

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Literally from the very beginning, Thanksgiving traditions have been important to Nick Folk's family.
news

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

The Patriots loss in Houston likely means the team would need to run the table in order to make a playoff push.
news

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Analysis of New England's tenth 2020 regular season game.
news

Inactive Analysis: Gilmore, Bentley to play; Michel sits

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 11.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Duo not traveling to Houston

One defender and one offensive player won't make the Week 11 trip to Texas.
news

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to get even in Houston

The 4-5 Patriots are back in action this Sunday against the 2-7 Houston Texans as New England looks to even their season record and add a third game to their win streak. 
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Mike Dussault answers fan questions in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.

Latest News

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/1

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 11/30

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Game Notes: Belichick coaches in 454th game to tie Tom Landry for third-most in NFL history

Arizona Cardinals Postgame Quotes 11/29

Pool Report: Interview with Referee Bill Vinovich

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cardinals Stats from Week 12

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Advertising