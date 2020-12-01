Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

The 2020 Patriots may not be destined for greatness, or even a trip to the playoffs, but that won't be due to a lack of effort. The problems with the team's current roster have been well documented – a lack of talent and depth, injuries, COVID-related absences chief among them – but in terms of preparation, toughness and overall character this team is second to none.

Sunday's win over Arizona was just the latest example in a season full of them. The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of taking complete control of the game at least a couple of times, and on each occasion the Patriots changed the complexion in a hurry.

After kicking a field goal to go up 10-0 early, the Cardinals watched Donte' Moncrief return the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to set up a short field for the struggling offense. It led to a touchdown and immediately steadied the ship. It was an example of Bill Belichick continuing to work on an area that had been unproductive all season. Rather than accept the poor results, Belichick harped on the return game and saw it pay dividends when it was needed most.

Later in the half the Cardinals had the ball inside the Patriots 1 with time for one last play. A touchdown would have put the visitors on top 17-7 and set to receive the second half kick. Instead Belichick watched his practice squad call up Akeem Spence chip in with Ja'Whaun Bentley and others to keep Kenyan Drake just out of the end zone. Another disaster averted.

There were certainly other examples along the way, but the last one came down the stretch of a 17-17 tie. Cam Newton's second interception of the day with less than five minutes to go easily could have been the death knell. Arizona took over in Patriots territory, quickly moved into field goal range and had a chance to run the clock down before attempting a final kick.

But on third-and-2 after the two-minute warning, the defense once again stuffed Drake a yard short of the first down, forcing a 45-yard field goal. Even if Zane Gonzalez had made it, the stout front would have at least given the team 1:47 to work toward a tying field goal of their own. Gonzalez' miss allowed Nick Folk the chance for his second game-winner, and the veteran once again came through.

With a 4-6 record and their playoff hopes on life support entering the game, the Patriots easily could have packed it in at any of the aforementioned junctures of the game. Belichick doesn't coach that way, and his veterans follow his lead and play with an uncommon mental toughness that allows such a limited team to scrap and claw its way toward the .500 mark.