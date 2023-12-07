Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: 98.5 FM In-Game Radio Broadcast Thu Dec 07 | 08:05 PM - 11:15 PM

Can't-Miss Play: Henry's SECOND TD of 'TNF' comes via Zappe's perfectly-weighted dime

Henry goes up top to snag Patriots' second TD of 'TNF'

Jabrill Peppers steps up for big INT off Trubisky

Pylon-dive TD! Ezekiel Elliott's opening-drive score is picturesque

Can't-Miss Play: JuJu Smith-Schuster's first-ever catch against Steelers is 100

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Patriots vs. Steelers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Steelers

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Playmakers on Offense

Patriots Cheerleaders 2024 Calendar Shoot at Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/6: "You have to play a good game to win against the Steelers"

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots With Bailey Zappe Projected to Start vs. Steelers

Patriots vs. Steelers: 10 Matchups to Watch

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers | NFL Week 14

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Patriots Mailbag: Draft ideas, rebuilding thoughts and more

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

After Further Review: Patriots Defense is Ready to Compete in the Future Once the Offense Improves

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 14 game on December 7, 2023. 

Dec 07, 2023 at 06:49 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
16x9 (9)

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 14 game on December 7, 2023.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

WR Kayshon Boutte
WR Demario Douglas
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
CB Shaun Wade
WR DeVante Parker
T Vederian Lowe
RB Jamycal Hasty

PITTSBURGH STEELERS INACTIVES

QB Kenny Pickett
RB Anthony McFarland
CB James Pierre
OLB Markus Golden
T Dylan Cook
DE DeMarvin Leal

Related Content

news

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 13 game on December 3, 2023. 
news

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

The New England Patriots and New York Giants announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 12 game on November 26, 2023. 
news

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 10 game on November 12, 2023. 
news

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Commanders

The New England Patriots and Washington Commanders announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 9 game on November 5, 2023. 
news

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 8 game on October 29, 2023. 
news

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 7 game on October 22, 2023. 
news

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 6 game on October 15, 2023. 
news

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 5 game on October 8, 2023. 
news

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 4 game on October 1, 2023. 
news

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 3 game on September 24, 2023. 
news

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots vs Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 2 game on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

Inactive Analysis: WR DeVante Parker Inactive, Patriots Dress Three Quarterbacks for Second Straight Game on Thursday Night 

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots vs. Steelers

Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris From Practice Squad for Thursday Night's Game vs. Steelers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Smith-Schuster finds a seam for 28-yard catch and run

New England Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster finds a seam for 28-yard catch and run.

Can't-Miss Play: Henry's SECOND TD of 'TNF' comes via Zappe's perfectly-weighted dime

Can't-Miss Play: New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry's SECOND TOUCHDOWN of 'Thursday Night Football' comes via Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's perfectly-weighted dime.

Henry goes up top to snag Patriots' second TD of 'TNF'

Patrios tight end Hunter Henry goes up top to snag Patriots' second TD of 'TNF'

Jabrill Peppers steps up for big INT off Trubisky

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers steps up for big interception off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

Zappe climbs the pocket to deliver 17-yard strike to Smith-Schuster

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe climbs the pocket to deliver a 17-yard strike to Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

Pylon-dive TD! Ezekiel Elliott's opening-drive score is picturesque

Pylon-dive TD! Ezekiel Elliott's opening-drive score is picturesque
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising