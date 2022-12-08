Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Illness
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Rashaad Coward, Chest
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Illness
WR Rondale Moore, Groin
CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Trysten Hill, Hamstring
S Charles Washington, Chest
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Greg Dortch, Thumb
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play