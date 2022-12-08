Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 08, 2022 at 04:29 PM
New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Illness
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Rashaad Coward, Chest
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Illness
WR Rondale Moore, Groin
CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Trysten Hill, Hamstring
S Charles Washington, Chest

FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Greg Dortch, Thumb

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

