On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, with the Patriots preparing out West for their game in Las Vegas, we are in Arizona with the team for tonight's episode! In this show, meet the Patriots linebacker who made one of the game changing plays from Monday night's win. Plus, Bill Belichick discusses the unique accomplishments of rookie Marcus Jones, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels weighs in on facing his old team, and meet the Patriots fan who tailgates at every Patriots game, home and away.