Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Dec 28, 2020 at 06:50 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 16 game on Monday, December 28, 2020.

New England Patriots Inactives

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

DT Lawrence Guy

C Marcus Martin

QB Brian Hoyer

RB Damien Harris

OLB Shilique Calhoun

Buffalo Bills Inactives

QB Jake Fromm

QB Davis Webb

DE Trent Murphy

TE Reggie Gilliam

