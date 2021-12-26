Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 26, 2021 at 11:32 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 16 game on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

New England Patriots Inactives

DB Joshuah Bledsoe

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Shaun Wade

TE Devin Asiasi

QB Jarrett Stidham

CB Joejuan Williams

Buffalo Bills Inactives

RB Matt Breida

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Star Lotulelei

