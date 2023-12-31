Official website of the New England Patriots

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

One-on-One with Bailey Zappe

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

Patriots This Week: Buffalo Bills Preview and Broncos Recap

PRO Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Coach Bill Belichick 12/29: "We'll prepare for what we've seen"

Belestrator: How to defend against the Buffalo Bills Offensive Playmakers

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots at Bills: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Throwback: New England Patriots defeat Buffalo Bills in 2008 'Wind Game'

Player Poll: Which teammate has the best restaurant recommendations?

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/28: Bills Preview, Broncos Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Mack Wilson

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 17 game on December 31, 2023. 

Dec 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 17 game on December 31, 2023.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

SS Jabrill Peppers
WR Kayshon Boutte
T Trent Brown
TE Hunter Henry
RB Jamycal Hasty
DE Sam Roberts
QB Nathan Rourke (3rd QB)

BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVES

SS Damar Hamlin
CB Kaiir Elam
OLB Von Miller
G Alec Anderson
NT Linval Joseph

Presented by

Presented by

