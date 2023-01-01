Official website of the New England Patriots

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

Mac Jones anticipates Henry's location perfectly on 29-yard connection

Tyquan Thornton gets open near pylon for first TD grab since Week 6

Thornton stretches up sideline for Mac Jones' 24-yard floating connection

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 17 game on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Jan 01, 2023 at 11:32 AM
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

  • CB Marcus Jones
  • TE Jonnu Smith
  • WR DeVante Parker
  • CB Jalen Mills
  • CB Shaun Wade
  • RB Kevin Harris
  • DT Sam Roberts

MIAMI DOLPHINS INACTIVES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa
  • OLB Bradley Chubb
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • T Eric Fisher
  • WR Tanny Conner
  • CB Xavien Howard
  • T Terron Armstead

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 17

Inactive Analysis: TE Hunter Henry Officially Active vs. Dolphins, But Pats Secondary Will be Short-Handed

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Devin McCourty 1/1: "We don't have the character to quit"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

David Andrews 1/1: "We're still alive"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Watch highlights from the NFL Week 17 game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Jakobi Meyers' 1-yard TD catch extends Pats' lead over Fins to eight points in fourth quarter

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to extend the Patriots' lead in the game.

Jones hits Meyers perfectly in stride for 25-yard pickup

Mac Jones hits Jakobi Meyers perfectly in stride for 25-yard pickup.

Can't-Miss Play: Jonathan Jones secures wild toe-tap INT after Hill's bobble

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones makes an impress toe-tapping catch to intercept a pass thrown by Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson that bounces off wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

