Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

I promise not to spend the season constantly comparing the goings on in Foxborough and Tampa. Brady won six titles in New England and nothing that happens from this point on will change that. Unfortunately it doesn't appear that many feel the same way as it seemed there was more excitement over Brady's less-than-stellar Bucs debut than with the Patriots win. First, Brady was awful in New Orleans. Two picks, one returned for a touchdown, and other gaffes like an intentional grounding penalty made Brady look every bit his age. However, I'd expect the Bucs offense to be more cohesive in the coming weeks. Peyton Manning's first season in Denver saw the Broncos go 2-3 before ripping off 11 wins to finish the 2012 season. He, too, looked old and given his physical limitations coming off the multiple neck surgeries the questions were more glaring than they are now with Brady. A year later Manning set the single-season record for touchdown passes and went to the Super Bowl. Two years after that he won it – although he wasn't a big factor in Denver's title as the defense carried the team. Brady has time to get more comfortable with his surroundings and losing at New Orleans isn't exactly a death knell to any team's chances. There were warning signs to be certain – Rob Gronkowski looked like a guy who took a year off from football for one – but who's betting against Brady at this point?