Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

Sep 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM
The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 3 game on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

New England Patriots Inactives

T Trent Brown

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

CB Shaun Wade

LB Ronnie Perkins

OLB Josh Uche

TE Devin Asiasi

New Orleans Saints Inactives

QB Ian Book

DT Albert Huggins

C Erik McCoy

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

CB Desmond Trufant

