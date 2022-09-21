Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Sep 21, 2022 at 04:35 PM
The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
DB Cody Davis - Calf
DL Davon Godchaux - Back
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Knee
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Calais Campbell - Not Injury Related / Rest
WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion
OLB Justin Houston - Not Injury Related / Rest
CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin
CB Marcus Peters - Not Injury Related / Rest

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Lamar Jackson - Right Elbow
TE Isaiah Likely - Groin
WR James Proche II - Groin
T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle
DB Brandon Stephens - Quad
CB Damarion Williams - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB J.K. Dobbins - Knee
DT Travis Jones - Knee

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

