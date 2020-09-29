Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

A couple of observations looking around the league … I thought it was interesting that Dallas found itself down by 15 points in the second half for the second straight week. But this time Mike McCarthy did not foolishly go to two after scoring a touchdown to potentially pull within a score. Trailing 39-30 against Atlanta in Week 2, McCarthy went for two and failed, leaving the deficit at 9 and therefore still needed two possessions to win. Of course the Falcons are the Falcons and the Cowboys won anyway. But in Seattle McCarthy kicked the PAT to make it 30-22, giving himself a chance to potentially tie with another touchdown. The Cowboys eventually took the lead at 31-30 (despite missing the tying two-point conversion earlier) but fell to Russell Wilson's Seahawks anyway. … While we're on the Cowboys-Seahawks game, few will deny Wilson's brilliance in the early going. He's been immense while leading a Seahawks team with one of the worst defenses in football. However, I think Pete Carroll and his offense once again were guilty of being greedy late in the game. The Seahawks trailed 31-30 and were in field goal range at the Cowboys 29 as the two-minute warning came. Dallas had all three timeouts remaining, but if Seattle managed to pick up 3 yards on the next two plays the Seahawks could have run the clock down and kicked the winning field goal as time expired. So what did Carroll do? Threw incomplete on second-and-3, then had Wilson go deep on third down – much as he did on third-and-1 against the Patriots when a first down would have all but ended the game. But Wilson is on fire and his throw wound up in the arms of D.K. Metcalf for a touchdown. But a deeper look at the situation shows that the touchdown actually kept the Cowboys in the game. Dak Prescott took over at his 25 with the three timeouts and moved easily to the Seattle 22 with plenty of time still to tie it. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the offensive line broke down on consecutive plays and Prescott's desperation heave was picked off in the end zone. It didn't have to be that difficult if Seattle had just gone for the first down and forced Dallas to use the timeouts … just as was the case the week before against the Patriots. … If there's a better back in football than Alvin Kamara I haven't seen him. Few players possess the ability to impact games both as a runner and receiver the way he does consistently for the Saints. And watching him work as the focal point for Drew Brees with Michael Thomas out Sunday night was a true pleasure. I'm not generally in favor of paying running backs big money, but he's worth every penny of his contract extension.