Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Sep 30 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Looking for LBs, kicking problems and more

Locker Room Celebration Following the Victory against the Raiders

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

Sep 30, 2020 at 05:45 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-InjuryReport-pdc

The New England Patriots (2-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Cody Davis (rib)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
RB Sony Michel (quad)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Chris Jones (groin)
DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)

FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)
C Austin Reiter (knee)
T Michell Schwartz (ankle)
S Juan Thornhill (knee)
CB Charvarius Ward (hand)
G Andrew Wylie (illness)

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Wild Card: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (12-4) and the Tennessee Titans (9-7) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (12-3) and the Miami Dolphins (4-11) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (11-3) and the Buffalo Bills (10-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 15: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-12) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 14: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 13: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-1) and the Houston Texans (7-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 12: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 11: Patriots - Eagles Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

Latest News

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Transcript: Andy Reid Conference Call 9/30

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/30

Patriots News Blitz 9/30: Turning the page to KC

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Looking for LBs, kicking problems and more

Patriots News Blitz 9/29: Passing (or running) grades for Pats 

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/28: Wise's hard work rewarded with first-ever touchdown

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/28

Twitter has field day with Cam Newton GIF

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

Patriots played for James White in Sunday's win 

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/27

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Raiders Stats from Week 3

Advertising