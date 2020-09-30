Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Cody Davis (rib)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
RB Sony Michel (quad)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Chris Jones (groin)
DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)
FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)
C Austin Reiter (knee)
T Michell Schwartz (ankle)
S Juan Thornhill (knee)
CB Charvarius Ward (hand)
G Andrew Wylie (illness)
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play