Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 02 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 04 - 11:59 PM

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Statement from the New England Patriots

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Looking for LBs, kicking problems and more

Locker Room Celebration Following the Victory against the Raiders

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Oct 04, 2020 at 09:03 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
patriots-chiefs-line
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The NFL announced today that the Week 4 New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game – originally scheduled for today – will be played on Monday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing. The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.

The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to an 8:50 p.m. ET start on Monday on ESPN.

Related Content

news

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

​​The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.
news

Statement from the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have released the following statement ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 2, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/30

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
news

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the practice squad.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/28

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 28, 2020.
news

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

The NFL announced today a scheduling change for Week 5 on Sunday, October 11. The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will move from 1:00 PM ET to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.
news

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

William 'Bill' Wolff from Boston, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Friends of the Blackstone School. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the Boston-based nonprofit. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Latest News

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Statement from the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 10/2: Pats D playing with new edge

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

Patriots Sign LB Michael Pinckney to the Practice Squad; Release DL Xavier Williams from the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Patriots News Blitz 10/2: Newton-McDaniels perfect match

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/1: Newton looks to put it all together vs. Chiefs

Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Brandon Copeland to host virtual financial literacy assembly for students, teachers and parents

Unfiltered Notebook 9/30: Dugger, Onwenu making early contributions

Patriots News Blitz 10/1: Pats face tough test in KC

Transcript: Andy Reid Conference Call 9/30

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/30

Patriots News Blitz 9/30: Turning the page to KC

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Advertising