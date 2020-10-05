Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

The NFL announced today that the Week 4 New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game – originally scheduled for today – will be played on Monday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing. The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.
The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to an 8:50 p.m. ET start on Monday on ESPN.