Week 5 NFL Notes: Allen continues to impress; O'Brien let go

With the Patriots-Chiefs game pushed back a day I got a chance to watch most of Allen's performance against the Raiders. For the most part his play matched his numbers, but there are still a few instances where his recklessness gets in the way. He missed a couple of easy throws, and he made a pair of awful decisions that could have proved costly. Late in the first half he rolled to his left and pushed a backhand flip wildly to John Brown as the was buried by what should have been a late hit, targeting penalty on the Raiders Arden Key. He avoided both the turnover and serious injury, but he was fortunate on both counts. Late in the game with the Bills in total command at 30-16, the Bills were running out the clock inside of field goal range when Allen scrambled wildly on third down and took a 14-yard sack, forcing Buffalo to punt. Allen easily could have kept the clock moving by running to set up a field goal but instead refused to bail on the play and wound up extending the game. It was reminiscent of the Falcons Super Bowl with Matt Ryan taking sacks that cost Atlanta a chance at a game-clinching kick. So, while Allen looks great on paper, and he no doubt is improving, it remains to be seen whether he can consistently make the right decisions in key spots when games are won or lost. That said, few players have made bigger improvements than Allen has from Year 2 to 3.