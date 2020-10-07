Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-2) and the Denver Broncos (1-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2020
The Patriots did not practice today. Participation based on projections.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)
QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)
S Trey Marshall (wrist)
RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play