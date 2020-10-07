Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Oct 07 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Damien Harris rushes for a 41-yard Gain vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Statement from the New England Patriots

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Raiders

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Oct 07, 2020 at 05:48 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-InjuryReport-pdc

The New England Patriots (2-2) and the Denver Broncos (1-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2020

The Patriots did not practice today. Participation based on projections.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)
QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)

FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)
S Trey Marshall (wrist)
RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Wild Card: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (12-4) and the Tennessee Titans (9-7) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (12-3) and the Miami Dolphins (4-11) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (11-3) and the Buffalo Bills (10-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 15: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-12) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 14: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 13: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-1) and the Houston Texans (7-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 12: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

Latest News

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Report: Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/6

Nashville fan club donates shirts to Boston non-profit 

Week 5 NFL Notes: Allen continues to impress; O'Brien let go

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Chiefs presented by CarMax

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/5

Game Notes: James White moves into ninth place on Patriots all-time receptions list

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Pool Reporter Adam Teicher Interview with Referee Tony Corrente

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chiefs Stats from Week 4

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Chiefs

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Heidi Holland from Middletown, R.I.

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Advertising