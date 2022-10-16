Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Browns

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Oct 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

New England Patriots Inactives

DT Lawrence Guy
WR Nelson Agholor
CB Jonathan Jones
OLB Josh Uche
QB Mac Jones
FS Joshuah Bledsoe
RB Damien Harris

Cleveland Browns Inactives

QB Kellen Mond
CB Denzel Ward
RB Demetric Felton
T Joe Haeg
G Drew Forbes
T Christopher Hubbard
DE Jadeveon Clowney

