Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

Prescott was putting up huge numbers over the first four-plus games, but his Cowboys team was lucky to be 1-3 as turnovers and poor defense routinely built large deficits that more often than not were too big to overcome. He is playing on the franchise tag and will be a free agent again come March. He expects to be among the highest paid quarterbacks in football, but is he truly one of the game's best? That's a much more difficult argument, and I'm not sure it's one that Prescott wins. For all of the numbers Prescott was posting, here's the only ones that matter: 1-3 in 2020 (before the injury) and 1-2 career in the playoffs. While his overall regular-season record is a solid 41-27, taking away the 13-3 mark he posted as a rookie when Dallas' offense was carried by Ezekiel Elliott and the running game, and that number drops to 28-24. He is a very good quarterback but Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes money should be reserved for the greats, and that's the kind of money Prescott is seeking. Currently I'd place at least nine quarterbacks ahead of Prescott including (in no particular order) Mahomes, Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Kyler Murray. A case could also be made for Josh Allen (still want to see more), Tom Brady and Cam Newton, and I'd certainly rather have promising youngsters like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert at this point. But Prescott is a talented quarterback who has gained the respect of everyone around him. He's proven that he can put points on the board and gives his team a chance to win. Starting over at that position is a risky proposition, and the Cowboys could certainly do worse. It's easy to say that Jerry Jones should just pay the man, and he probably will, but it's a much more complicated issue than it seems.