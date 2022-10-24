Official website of the New England Patriots

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

Justin Fields has nowhere to throw, run or hide as Judon closes in for Pats sack

Mac Jones easily pinpoints Hunter Henry for 12-yard gain to close first quarter

Jack Jones diagnoses Bears' toss call perfectly for TFL

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable for Monday Night's Game vs. Bears

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns Recap, Bears Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bears

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 7 game on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Oct 24, 2022 at 06:55 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

New England Patriots Inactives

CB Shaun Wade

DT Christian Barmore

WR Kendrick Bourne

FS Joshuah Bledsoe

OLB Josh Uche

RB Kevin Harris

T Isaiah Wynn

Chicago Bears Inactives

CB Lamar Jackson

DE Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

WR Isaiah Coulter

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially Active vs. Bears

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bears

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday's Game vs. Bears

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Inside the Design: Nike shares inspiration for 2022 Patriots Air Force 1

Matt Judon ravages Bears' pass protection en route to second sack of Fields

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon ravages the Chicago Bears' pass protection en route to his second sack of Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Richard Seymour Halftime Ceremony

Watch as former Patriot Richard Seymour is honored at halftime for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Can't-Miss Play: Parker Mosses Bears DB to catch Zappe's 43-yard bomb

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker Mosses a Chicago Bears defensive back to catch Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's 43-yard bomb.

Rhamondre Stevenson wins the race to the edge for a Pats' TD

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson wins the race to the edge and the end zone for a Pats' touchdown.

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has his pass tipped by New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon into the clutches of Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant's clutches for an interception.

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on a 30-yard touchdown connection that electrifies the Patriot faithful.

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

