Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Speaking of Washington's quarterback situation, MMQB's Albert Breer tossed out an interesting theory on NBC Sports Boston over the weekend involving Newton. His former coach, Ron Rivera, is now in charge in Washington and already has moved away from second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. If he's not in position to land Lawrence, perhaps he could take a run at Newton if he becomes a free agent in the offseason. The Patriots could obviously use the franchise tag to limit the quarterback's flexibility, but a Newton-Rivera reunion wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility if that doesn't come to pass. … The two-point conversion analytics crowd had a busy day on Sunday, and as usual there was debate on both sides. Much like Dallas earlier in the season, Belichick opted to go for two trailing by nine with less than nine minutes left. It failed and left the Patriots still in need of two possessions to win the game. As usual, the unconventional decision was embraced by analytics, who somehow feel knowing you still need two scores at that juncture is better than only needing one. The theory is a potential touchdown down eight would come later in the game, likely making the two-point conversion do or die. Instead, the theory prefers to hope for an additional possession in order to win. I'm not sure why additional possessions at that stage are more likely down nine rather than eight, but that's the theory. Of course, it almost worked when Broncos coach Vic Fangio thought first-and-10 with 3:23 left was a good time to have Drew Lock air it out and then watched his quarterback throw picks on consecutive passes while trying to protect the lead. Not a great day for either coach on Sunday. … In Tennessee, not as many analytics experts were embracing Romeo Crennel's choice to go for the win with a two-pointer in the final minutes of the Texans overtime loss to the Titans. Houston led 36-29 and could have kicked the PAT to force the Titans to score and make a two-point conversion to force OT. Instead he wanted to end it there, and missed. The Titans eventually won in overtime behind Derrick Henry's monster performance. The number-crunchers say Crennel didn't substantially increase his team's chances of winning by passing up the kick, claiming it went from 98 to 99 if the conversion was successful. It was unconventional to be sure, but I completely understand Crennel's thinking – much more so than the idea that knowing you need two scores with eight minutes left is a good thing. Crennel went for the win, not unlike Rivera choosing to go for two when his team scored a potential tying TD in the closing seconds against the Giants. In both cases a successful conversion spelled victory, but Crennel is getting hammered for his choice while "Riverboat Ron" is applauded for having the guts to go for it. I've watched teams drive the length of the field for a touchdown in the last minute countless times, so the fact that Houston had a 98 percent chance of winning up eight at that point is of little relevance. What the Titans did was clutch but by no means was it miraculous. And would anyone believe the Texans would have stopped Henry on a two-point conversion to avoid OT had Crennel kicked the PAT? Strange and gusty decisions all around, which makes the games more fun, and allows for plenty of Monday morning quarterbacking.