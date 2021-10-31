Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 31, 2021 at 02:47 PM
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 8 game on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

New England Patriots Inactives

TE Devin Asiasi

G Yasir Durant

RB J.J. Taylor

OLB Brandon King

DE Ronnie Perkins

CB Shaun Wade

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives

QB Easton Stick

RB Joshua Kelly

FS Mark Webb Jr.

FB Gabe Nabers

T Trey Pipkins III

