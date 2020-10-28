Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Oct 28, 2020
The New England Patriots (2-4) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Carl Davis (concussion)
WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
OL Justin Herron (ankle)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (shoulder)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Cody Ford (knee)
DE Jerry Hughes (foot)
S Micah Hyde (concussion)
CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Vernon Butler (groin)
QB Jake Fromm (not injury related)
DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)
CB Cam Lewis (wrist)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)
LB Matt Milano (pectoral)
G Brian Winters (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Josh Allen (left shoulder)
WR Josh Brown (knee)

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

