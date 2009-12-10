Welker selected for USA Football/NFLPA 'All-Fundamentals' Team

USA Football, the sport's national governing body on youth and amateur levels, and the NFL Players Association have selected wide receiver WES WELKERof the New England Patriots and 25 other NFL players to the inaugural USA Football/NFLPA "All-Fundamentals" Team. This 26-man roster honors the NFL's most fundamentally-sound players who also commit themselves to service in their communities.

This honor recognizes Welker as an example for youth players – particularly wide receivers – to emulate due to his ability to properly catch the ball with his hands.

The USA Football/NFLPA "All-Fundamentals" Team was selected by a six-person selection committee:

JASON BELSER, former NFL player, USA Football board member, and NFLPA senior regional director

TOM CARTER, former NFL player and NFLPA regional director

HERMAN EDWARDS, former NFL head coach and player, ESPN NFL analyst

SCOTTIE GRAHAM, former NFL player and NFLPA regional director

LARRY KENNAN, former NFL assistant coach and NFL Coaches Association executive director

CARL PETERSON, USA Football chairman, former NFL team executive and assistant coach

In addition to his fundamentally-strong play, Welker does exemplary work in his hometown of Oklahoma City. The six-year NFL veteran created the 83 Foundation, which provides underprivileged children of Oklahoma City to reach their full potential through values and mentoring relationships gained through football.

As part of this honor, Welker will designate a youth or high school football program to receive a $1,500 equipment grant from USA Football. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFLPA, the NFL, the New England Patriots and the league's 31 other teams. Each player also receives a pewter-dipped "All-Fundamentals" Team helmet trophy produced by Riddell, USA Football's official helmet and equipment partner.

A video clip of each of the 26 players, spotlighting their sound football technique for young players to emulate, resides at AllFundamentalsTeam.com. These exciting game-action clips offer visual instruction for youth players and coaches alike.

The USA Football/NFLPA "All-Fundamentals" Team consists of:

All 11 offensive positions

All 11 defensive positions

Four (4) special teams positions (LS, K, P, KR/PR)

USA Football teaches the game's fundamentals and inherent values through more than 80 annual training events and innovative football training resources employed by its members who reside in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

2009 USA Football/NFLPA "All-Fundamentals" Team:

NAME POSITION TEAM FOOTBALL FUNDAMENTAL

Tony Gonzalez TE Atlanta Falcons Catching in traffic

Ryan Clady T Denver Broncos Hands in pass protection

Joe Thomas T Cleveland Browns Pass blocking footwork

Alan Faneca G New York Jets Combo/zone blocking

Steve Hutchinson G Minnesota Vikings Pulling, run blocking

Jeff Saturday C Indianapolis Colts Snapping and blocking

Larry Fitzgerald WR Arizona Cardinals Proper catching with hands

Wes Welker WR New England Patriots Proper catching with hands

Ryan Grant RB Green Bay Packers Ball security/proper cuts

Moran Norris FB San Francisco 49ers Run blocking

Drew Brees QB New Orleans Saints Throwing mechanics

Osi Umenyiora DE New York Giants Takeoff and pass rush

Kyle Vanden Bosch DE Tennessee Titans Playing the run

Darnell Dockett DT Arizona Cardinals Defeating blocks

Haloti Ngata DT/NT Baltimore Ravens Footwork and leverage

Mike Vrabel LB Kansas City Chiefs Shedding blocks

London Fletcher LB Washington Redskins Angle tackling

DeMarcus Ware LB Dallas Cowboys Pass rush/bull rush

Cortland Finnegan CB Tennessee Titans Man-to-man coverage

Nnamdi Asomugha CB Oakland Raiders Breaking up the pass

Troy Polamalu S Pittsburgh Steelers Playing the ball

Eric Weddle S San Diego Chargers Open-field tackling

David Akers K Philadelphia Eagles Kicking mechanics

Brian Moorman P Buffalo Bills Punting mechanics

David Binn LS San Diego Chargers Long-snapping mechanics

Clifton Smith KR Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kick catching and returning