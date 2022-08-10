Official website of the New England Patriots

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

Construction is underway at Gillette Stadium, but it won't cause any major disruptions on gameday. Here's what to expect for fans ahead of the 2022 NFL Season.

Aug 10, 2022 at 04:39 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Gillette Stadium.PDC
Eric J. Adler

There is always a lot going on at Gillette Stadium. This upcoming Patriots season, that includes construction.

Dramatic upgrades to Gillette Stadium are underway, with millions being reinvested by the Kraft family. The result, expected for completion by the start of the 2023 season, will feature a re-imagined Enel plaza leading into the stadium, a new lighthouse with an observation deck, the largest high-definition video board of any outdoor stadium in the country, as well as the addition of new hospitality and function spaces, improved concession locations and other fan amenities.

You can learn more about those renovations here, but in the meantime, things might look a little different than what fans are used to. The construction project has been thoughtfully phased through its scheduled completion to prevent major interruptions to Gillette Stadium events. Over the course of the season, check back for continued updates.

As for the first preseason game against the New York Giants on Thursday night, here's what fans can expect upon arrival at 1 Patriot Place:

Parking

  • Ticketholders can save time accessing Gillette Stadium parking by purchasing a prepaid parking pass, which guarantees access to stadium-side parking lots.
  • All other general admission parking should enter through the P10 or P11 entrance.
  • Free parking will be available to any ticket holder who registers to park in the designated Delayed Exit Lot.

Stadium Access Points:

  • There are no changes from previous seasons for fans accessing Gillette Stadium via the CVS Health Gate (formerly named the uBid.com Gate), Premium Entrances, or Bank of America Gate.
  • Enel Plaza access points will be re-created with temporary ramps for 2022 with the removal of the ramp and stairs from the main plaza.
  • Through the course of the season, the ramp adjacent to the Ticketmaster Gate (formerly named the PrimeSport Gate) will be re-configured. There will be access to the Ticketmaster ramp from the plaza behind the Patriots Hall of Fame. ADA elevator access will remain through this gate. For any accessibility questions or concerns, call (508) 384-9191.
  • A temporary ramp running along the hill at Cross Pavilion will be able to be used on gameday.
  • Click here to view a map of stadium entrances.

Admission and Ticketing:

  • The main ticket office will be closed during construction. For gameday, there will be two ticket office trailers set up: one located across from the Ticketmaster Gate and the other located outside of the W3 entrance near the CVS Health Gate.
  • For safety and convenience, all tickets will be available through mobile ticketing. To access, download the Gillette Stadium app. Tap the "Tickets" icon at the bottom of the screen. Then tap the "View/Manage My Tickets" icon.
  • The Gillette Stadium Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Click here for more information.

In-Stadium:

  • Seats in the North End Zone remain fully accessible and have not been affected by construction.
  • Concessions and restrooms on the North End Zone Concourse are closed during construction and have been relocated to temporary nearby locations on the main concourse. All other concessions and restroom facilities in the lower bowl will remain operational throughout the 2022 season.
  • Fans will still be able to walk between the east and west sides of the main concourse.
  • The North End Zone video board has been removed during construction. A temporary video board will be in place for the start of the 2022 season and the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 25. It won't, however, be in place for the first two preseason games.

Patriots Pro Shop & Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies:

  • The Patriots Pro Shop can still be accessed through construction, opening from 10:00 a.m. until 75 minutes after postgame.
  • The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will remain open as well. Visit their website for more information.

Find more information on gameday here.

