What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

There is always a lot going on at Gillette Stadium. This upcoming Patriots season, that includes construction.

Dramatic upgrades to Gillette Stadium are underway, with millions being reinvested by the Kraft family. The result, expected for completion by the start of the 2023 season, will feature a re-imagined Enel plaza leading into the stadium, a new lighthouse with an observation deck, the largest high-definition video board of any outdoor stadium in the country, as well as the addition of new hospitality and function spaces, improved concession locations and other fan amenities.

You can learn more about those renovations here, but in the meantime, things might look a little different than what fans are used to. The construction project has been thoughtfully phased through its scheduled completion to prevent major interruptions to Gillette Stadium events. Over the course of the season, check back for continued updates.