OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and players comment on their upcoming Thursday night football game against the New England Patriots.

Oct 03, 2017 at 12:22 PM
New England Patriots

On the Patriots...

"That's a great team. [They're] the defending champs. We want to attack them regardless [of] if they are giving up points or not. [We] want to prove ourselves. We want to make sure we let them know we're a competitive team."
- Guard Kevin Pamphile

"We're expecting them to throw some different stuff at us. It's definitely going to be a game where you've got to trust your eyes and trust their look. They're a team that is going to do what they do and they've had success at that. Definitely us being on the same page and executing – that's the main thing – us executing at whatever they throw at us. We just need to execute and complete the football."
- Quarterback Jameis Winston

On the Patriots Offense...

"I think they've added some speed. Brandin Cooks has been a big addition in terms of creating explosive plays. They've done a nice job schematically getting guys open. Tom [Brady] has done a nice job. He is probably the greatest of all time, or arguably the greatest of all time. He is playing really good football right now and offensively they're hitting on all cylinders."
- Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith

On Tom Brady...
"To get a chance to witness greatness in front of us with Tom Brady coming into town, it gets you pumped up. It definitely makes you think about how hard you worked to get to this point. I'm thinking about what I'm going to say to him when I see him and meet him. But yeah, you've got to be excited. Thursday Night Football – you're the only [teams] on TV and it's in your home stadium, so we're definitely pumped about that."
- Quarterback Jameis Winston

"He's just got the ability to process what the defense is and where the ball needs to go – that's probably the most impressive thing. He doesn't make very many bad throws and he usually puts it in the right spot and it's always away from the defender."
- Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith

"Growing up - Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, guys of that nature and more - every successful quarterback that was playing when I was coming up, I admired them. Tom Brady, in particular, he is the winningest. He has won more Super Bowls than each of those guys, so to me that is the most important part. His ability to protect the football and take advantage of those opportunities when they are given to him is impeccable. Just studying him, just seeing how calm he is [and] how precise he is, is very impressive. That is the reason why every offseason, every rep I get during the season that I'm trying to be better and better because I know that he's still out there playing. He's still getting better and better. He should be an inspiration. Him and Drew Brees and a couple of the older veterans that are still playing to this day are just inspirations for young guys like myself and the other guys coming into the league to continue to work, continue to get better and that's it."
- Quarterback Jameis Winston

On the Patriots Defense...

"What's tough about them is, even though we haven't gone ourselves against New England a bunch of times, when you study them, they're an amoeba defense. They can play any personnel group, they can change from week-to-week, they can be in even-front one week, an odd-front next week, they will play dime the whole game. They've got a nickel package, a dime package [and a] quarter package. They've always been able to adjust. They will switch at halftime and they've always been a very difficult team to plan for. In that respect, maybe it's better that we do play them on a Thursday night."
- Head Coach Dirk Koetter

"Every week we go in seeing what we can take advantage of [for] a team. But, we've got to be real with ourselves and know that this is a week-to-week league and know that teams are going to come back with a better plan. It's not like they're just going to allow people to get yards on them. They're going to come with a great plan. They have a great coach, a great quarterback [and] a great defense. We've got to be ready to play and take advantage of the opportunities when they're presented."
- Quarterback Jameis Winston

On Bill Belichick...

"I have the utmost respect for Bill Belichick. His respect is well deserved and beyond reproach."
- Head Coach Dirk Koetter

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Vince Wilfork's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 sixth-round draft pick OL Chasen Hines and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie free agent LS Ross Reiter from Colorado State and released rookie free agents DB Devin Hafford and QB D'Eriq King.

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

The Patriots announced that they have traded QB Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Patriots sign three 2022 draft picks; Release OL Liam Shanahan

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed three of their 2022 draft selections.

Patriots PR staff selected as PFWA 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner

The New England Patriots public relations staff, lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club, particularly in the challenging media access climate during the 2021 season, has been selected as the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Gino "The Duke" Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960 and a Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at his home with his family. Cappelletti was 89 years old.

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function spaces.

news

The Patriots announced that they have released LB Terez Hall.

news

The Patriots announced that they have released RB Devine Ozigbo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Bill Belichick Presented with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award

Congratulations to Bill Belichick who was honored Thursday night with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award for his contributions to the game of lacrosse.

Highlights from Day 4 of Patriots OTAs

Watch highlights from Day 4 of the Patriots second week of offseason team activities as Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor run routes and catch passes from Mac Jones on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.

Press Pass: Players focus on fundamentals and conditioning at OTAs

Patriots players discuss the importance of focusing on fundamentals and conditioning during OTAs on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 5/31: "Just working on getting better each day"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Malcolm Butler 5/31: "Just here to work and do my job"

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 5/31: "We are going to have a lot of fun this offseason"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

