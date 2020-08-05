When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Numbers can mean so many different things to different people. Some are attached to them and are convinced they won't play as well wearing different digits. Others couldn't be bothered and simply take whatever number is issued.

But whether numerology is of importance or not, it's clear that not all numbers are created equally when it comes to the Patriots.

We tried to come up with the best player to wear each number, and while most were pretty cut and dried, some (like No. 11) are sure to elicit strong debate.

So take a look at our list and let us know where we went wrong.

Enjoy!

1 – Cam Newton – Yes, technically Newton hasn't appeared in game yet but with John Smith and Tony Franklin as his main competitors, Cam gets the nod sight unseen.

2 – Mike Patrick – Another number that has gotten very little use in Patriots history. Patrick was a solid punter from 1975-78, appearing in 43 games.

3 – Stephen Gostkowski – The guy who replaced legend Adam Vinatieri did so with consistency and class, leaving as the team's all-time leading scorer.