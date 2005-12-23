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Where are they now? Stanley Morgan

He is arguably the greatest wide receiver in New England Patriots history. A four-time Pro Bowler, Stanley Morgan played 13 seasons (1977-89) with the Patriots and is the team’s all-time leader in receptions (534), yards (10,352), touchdowns (67) and yards per catch (19.4).

Dec 23, 2005 at 12:00 AM
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MEMPHIS, Tennessee - He is arguably the greatest wide receiver in New England Patriots history.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Stanley Morgan played 13 seasons (1977-89) with the Patriots and is the team's all-time leader in receptions (534), yards (10,352), touchdowns (67) and yards per catch (19.4).

The only active player close to Morgan in any of those categories is Troy Brown, who has registered 511 receptions for 5,951 yards, 27 touchdowns while averaging 11.6 yards per catch during his 13-year career.

"That means a great deal to me," said Morgan of his record achievements. "It's something I am proud of and am in shock that it hasn't been broken yet. I think it's something that I worked hard at and it paid off for me."

These days, the 50-year old Morgan resides in Memphis, Tennessee with his wife, Rholedia. The two have been married for more than 30 years and have two daughters, Sanidra and Monique, and one granddaughter, Kendall.

"Memphis is where my wife is from," said Morgan. "I went to school at the University of Tennessee and I like Memphis.Memphis has been good for me and I lived here while I was playing (for the Patriots).

It was too cold to live in New England year round, so I moved back here in the offseason." Morgan works for Federal Express in their International Department.

"I have been involved with Federal Express for a little over two years," said Morgan. "I like it there. They are a great company to work for and probably the biggest company right here in Memphis." Outside of work, Morgan does a lot of charity events and enjoys playing golf.

"I am still known throughout the country for what I did in New England and also for the things that I accomplished at the University of Tennessee," said Morgan. "My wife and I are involved in charity events for the University.We help raise money for African-American students there. It's been good for both of us."

Morgan played a total of 14 seasons in the NFL. After playing 13 seasons with New England, he went on to play one more season with the Indianapolis Colts (1990).

Looking back,Morgan thinks he could have compiled even more yards if he had played in a passing offense.

"I think if there was one thing I would do different is that I would have thrown the ball a lot more," said Morgan."Back when I was playing we basically relied on our running game and threw when we had to. It wasn't uncommon to go a couple of games and not have a pass thrown to me if our running game was doing well. I just wish we threw the ball a bit more, but I am sure you will hear that from every receiver."

Morgan fondly remembers his playing days with the Patriots, especially the 1985 season when New England "Squished the Fish" (Miami Dolphins) in the AFC Championship game and went on to play in Super Bowl XX against the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots lost 46-10 to the Bears, but the ride was an experience he will never forget.

"It was a great season," said Morgan. "I think that game in Miami when we played for the AFC Championship was unbelievable. That was our first time winning down there and that game carried a lot of importance. You just do not forget something like that."

As far as the current Patriots, Morgan has enjoyed watching them win three of the last four Super Bowls.

"I keep up with them," said Morgan. "That's the good thing about this team. I like that they play very well as a team."

Q&A WITH STANLEY MORGAN

Resides: Memphis, Tennessee

Where did you grow up? Easley, South Carolina

Currently: Works in the International Department for Federal Express

Enjoys: Charitable work and golfing

Claim to fame: Morgan is a four-time Pro Bowler with the Patriots and is the team's all-time leader in receptions (534), yards (10,352), touchdowns (67) and yards per catch (19.4).

Highlight of football career: Winning the AFC Championship in Miami.

Did you know? Morgan played high school football against Boston Red Sox legend Jim Rice, who played wide receiver.

Current football player you most admire: Tom Brady

One word to describe New England Patriots fans: Crazy

Favorite thing about New England: The seafood

Would you ever participate in a reality TV show: I doubt it

Ever walk the Freedom Trail: No I didn't

Clam chowda or lobsta? Clam chowder

Candlepin bowling or big ball bowling: Big ball bowling

Rotaries - keep'em or get rid of them: Get rid of them!

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