Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 31 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 8

Bill Belichick 10/30: "I'm proud of how the team stepped up on a short week here to get the win"

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Press Pass: Patriots win division battle

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/30

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets.

Mac Jones with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers

Rhamondre Stevenson opens second half with 35-yard rush

Ja'Whaun Bentley eyes down Wilson's pass for INT late in first half

Stevenson's block upfield provides Jakobi Meyers with first down catch and run

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

The longtime Patriots captain leads active players in career interceptions across the NFL. It was only fitting that he reach the milestone in his home state.

Oct 31, 2022 at 01:37 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) celebrates an interception against the New York Jets.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) celebrates an interception against the New York Jets.

There is no active player in the NFL with as many career interceptions as Devin McCourty.

The Patriots safety snagged his 32nd and 33rd picks in their 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday to secure his spot at the top of the list. Beyond helping earn a road win against a division rival, being at home in New Jersey made the accomplishment even more significant.

"For one, I'm just old," McCourty joked pregame, responding to a question about what the milestone meant to him. "I would say the second thing is being back here."

The longtime Patriots captain played high school football at Saint Joseph Regional in Montvalle, and played college ball at Rutgers before New England took him 27th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

As accomplished as the three-time Super Bowl champion has been with the Patriots, he isn't taking any moment for granted at this point in his career -- not at the Meadowlands with his family there.

"I don't know how much longer I'll be playing," said the 35-year-old vet. "I don't know if I'll get a chance to be here again playing. So to be back home, J-Mac was at the game – all of those things. To get a win, that's what it's about."

The interceptions were his third and fourth against Zach Wilson in three matchups against the second-year quarterback and made for his seventh against the Jets in his career. He can build on those stats in two weeks as the division opponent in two weeks.

For now, he'll enjoy this win before turning the page to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts.

"(In) year 13, anything I can do to help this team win and teach young guys about the culture of winning is why I'm still playing," McCourty said. "It was fun to be a part of that today making some plays."

Two other individual contributions were celebrated in the Patriots locker room after Monday's victory.

Bill Belichick earned the 325th win of his career, earning him sole possession of second in wins among coaches in NFL history. Matthew Slater, meanwhile, appeared in his 214th game for New England to log the second-most games in franchise history.

The Patriots coach spoke of both team captains Monday morning.

"Those two guys are fantastic leaders, they're right up there at the top of the best I've ever had," Belichick said.

"On and off the field they're unselfish, put the team first, do the right thing, work harder than anybody else, do whatever you ask them to do. You just can't ask for any more than that."

Related Content

news

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

More than 30 children battling cancer from Boston Children's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hasbro Children's Hospital, and Mass General Hospital attended the carnival-themed costume party.

news

Inside the Design: Nike shares inspiration for 2022 Patriots Air Force 1

The newest edition of the Patriots Air Force 1 Flyknit was released on Monday, making for the eighth collaboration with Nike on the signature sneaker.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

'Everybody is looking forward to this event now. This started off as a thought to help shine a light on the Mattapan Teen Center and what those kids do, and it became a platform for them.'

news

Patriots roll strikes for sickle cell with McCourty Twins at 'McCourty Bowl'

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted the McCourty Bowl on Monday to raise funds for pediatric care and programs that support children and adults with sickle cell disease at Boston Medical Center and the Next Step Foundation.

news

Why Patriots' Devin McCourty believes Robert Kraft is 'ambassador for change'

The Patriots chairman and CEO gave a record-breaking donation to Massachusetts General Hospital to help close the healthcare equity gap -- a cause dear to the New England safety's heart.

news

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Players Ja'Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Myles Bryant visited the Boston shelter to give out bags of essentials and special coats that turn into sleeping bags. For Bentley, it was personal.

news

Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball

In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, members of the New England Patriots visited adults impacted by cancer at the Hockomock Area YMCA's LIVESTRONG program.

news

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots players give insight on their cultural heritage in support of the league wide initiative to help grow the NFL international fanbase.

news

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

The red throwback jerseys are making their long-awaited comeback against Detroit, so the entire brand has gone vintage ahead of Week 5.

news

Patriots players give special shoutouts on World Teachers' Day

New England Patriots players gave a special thanks to the influential educators who shaped their lives in honor of World Teachers' Day.

news

Patriots, Robert Kraft celebrate 16 cancer survivors with 2022 Day of Pampering

"We all have different cancers. We all have different journeys, but we all have that same fight. I hadn't anticipated that feeling -- I guess camaraderie is a word -- but it just feels stronger than that."

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/31

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room after the win over the JETS, where two historic milestones were met.

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. New York Jets.

Press Pass: Patriots win division battle

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Devin McCourty and more addresses the media on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/30: "The whole team came together"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising