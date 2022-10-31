Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Two other individual contributions were celebrated in the Patriots locker room after Monday's victory.

Bill Belichick earned the 325th win of his career, earning him sole possession of second in wins among coaches in NFL history. Matthew Slater, meanwhile, appeared in his 214th game for New England to log the second-most games in franchise history.

The Patriots coach spoke of both team captains Monday morning.

"Those two guys are fantastic leaders, they're right up there at the top of the best I've ever had," Belichick said.