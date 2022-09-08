Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Looking back at film from the 2018 AFC Championship game, Jones and McCourty often double-teamed Hill, but since then, Jones has done a fine job against the speedy receiver 1-on-1, with Hill being held to less than 80 yards in every game against New England since.

In their last matchup, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 1-for-3 in targeting Hill with Jones in coverage, allowing just one catch for 22 yards.

But Mahomes is not Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins quarterback whom Hill has rained profuse praise on all summer.

"I would say this is pretty unique because now we're going against a guy in a whole new offense," McCourty added.

"It's not as easy as throwing up Kansas City film and saying, 'Let's do something similar to what we did before.' I think it's going to be different. We've been trying to blend preseason games with what San Fran did and trying to say, 'This guy could be in this role.' But it's hard to tell."