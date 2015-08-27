Why the NFL is Streamlining Instant Replay

Packing Tech

At the Pro Bowl, the IT folks had a staffer carry a backpack with heavy, off-the-shelf radio transmission gear needed to receive camera angles from the replay booth, along with the Surface tablet and shadow the ref as he moved. This was to attack a non-technical aspect of the replay process that can be time consuming.

"If it's a question of whether a player broke the end zone plane, the referee has to first talk to the coach and then run to the under-the-hood system that's usually on one of the two sidelines at about the 25-yard line before even beginning the actual replay," explained Cave. "Having the (shadowing staffer) simply hand he or she the tablet is much more efficient."

The ref dons the Bose headset for continual audio communications with the replay booth and can immediately view the play as it is seen upstairs. Other camera angles can be requested and delivered to the tablet, but, for now, the booth controls the playback. Expect that to eventually change.

Separately, the IT crew is working to find smaller and more portable radio transmission and related gear to lighten the backpack load for the staffer.

The Bottom Line

With broad interest in expanding the use of instant replay, speeding the process is a common-sense work-in-progress. Using technology to help make over a long-standing football operations process takes time and testing.

This promising undertaking is moving along a good clip. It needs to when you consider proposed extensions to the system itself – such as adding more camera angles – that have support and would require work beyond the above mentioned change from under-the-hood replays to ones handled on tablets handed to officials.

Change is the only constant and the football operations IT group is on the case.

Stay tuned!